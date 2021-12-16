$622.90 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post sales of $622.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $622.00 million. Belden reported sales of $498.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Belden by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $3,464,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Belden has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

