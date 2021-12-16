$68.79 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce sales of $68.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $74.30 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in National CineMedia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 570,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,751. The company has a market cap of $213.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.