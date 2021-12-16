$7.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report sales of $7.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.42 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.