750,000 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Cypress Funds LLC

Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,828,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 4.3% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

