77,691 Shares in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 77,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. BTCS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

