7,779 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,762. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

