800 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

