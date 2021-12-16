$81.57 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report $81.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.07 million and the highest is $90.46 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $91.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $83.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

