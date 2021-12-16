897 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.60. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

