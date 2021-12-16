93,193 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

