950 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

