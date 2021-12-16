$972.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $972.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $934.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Vail Resorts reported sales of $684.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.38.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,063 shares of company stock worth $36,530,812. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vail Resorts by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $311.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.