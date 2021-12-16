A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.66) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.40).

LON BAG opened at GBX 516 ($6.82) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 507.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 530.07. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £578.07 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

In related news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,588.90). Insiders purchased 5,719 shares of company stock worth $3,040,818 over the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

