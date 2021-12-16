A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Raised by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

