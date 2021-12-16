ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 33.38.

ABBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 31 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.