AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 36.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.