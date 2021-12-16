AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ABCL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 3,511,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

