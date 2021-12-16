Abyss Token (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00211429 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

