Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $178.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $108.82 and a one year high of $189.99. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 657.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.