Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.32-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +19-22% to ~$60.1-61.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.44 billion.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $31.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,137. The stock has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $381.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.57.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.59.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.