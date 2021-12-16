Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 768,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,148,078. The company has a market capitalization of $334.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

