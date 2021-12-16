Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 40 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $471.37. The stock had a trading volume of 278,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,106. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.