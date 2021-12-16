Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $210.26. 44,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

