ACENT (ACE) Price Hits $0.0744 on Top Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACENT has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $8.97 million and $3.52 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207390 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.