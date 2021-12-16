ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Achieves $509,971.37

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $509,971.37 and approximately $33,687.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00031044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

