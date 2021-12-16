Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AYI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

AYI stock opened at $200.22 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.