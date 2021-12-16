Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $128,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $900,942. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 962.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

