Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down to $45.89

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $44.83. Adient shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 3,235 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,184,336,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,445,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 630,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

