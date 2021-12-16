Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMIGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Investec downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.12.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

