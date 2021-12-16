Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $173,718,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

