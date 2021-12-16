Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $643.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

