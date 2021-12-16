Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $643.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

