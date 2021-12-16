Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $643.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

