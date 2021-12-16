Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 534 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.