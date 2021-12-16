Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

