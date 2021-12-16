Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

D opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

