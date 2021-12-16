Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,376 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Orange were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 1,371.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 428.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at about $2,378,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.