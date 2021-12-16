Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

TLH opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.06. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.82.

