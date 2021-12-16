Advisors Preferred LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

