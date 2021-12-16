Advisors Preferred LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 91,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 22,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $219.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

