Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

