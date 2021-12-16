Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

