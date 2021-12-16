Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 25,961 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

