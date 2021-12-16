Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 77 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

