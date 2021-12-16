Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $73,000 Position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA NANR opened at $42.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.