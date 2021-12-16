AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Down 1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.76. 2,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QPT. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $790,000.

