Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Decreases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.09% of Gentherm worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gentherm by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

