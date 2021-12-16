Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 3,184 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $314.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

