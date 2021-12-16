Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post sales of $56.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $205.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $500.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.28. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,095 over the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

