AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $18.81

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $17.23. AerSale shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASLE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get AerSale alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AerSale by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.